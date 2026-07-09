July 09, 2026 6:56 PM हिंदी

In Melbourne, PM Modi highlights Gen Z's 'Bhajan Clubbing' trend

In Melbourne, PM Modi highlights Gen Z's 'Bhajan Clubbing' trend

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Highlighting the growing trend of 'Bhajan Clubbing' among India's Gen Z, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he has heard that the Indian community in Australia remains deeply connected to its roots, with weekends marked by faith, spirituality, cultural activities, and community gatherings.

He noted that the Indian Film Festival would begin in Melbourne in the coming days and conveyed his best wishes for its successful organisation.

Addressing the massive Indian community gathering in the event titled 'Melbourne meets Modi,' PM Modi said, "You must have heard about the new trend of 'Bhajan clubbing' in India; it is being driven by our Gen Z. Here in Australia, too, I hear that your weekends are filled with faith and spirituality. Whether it is the Lord Satyanarayan Katha at someone’s home, Ardas at the Gurudwara, children performing Bhangra or Bharatanatyam, or a cricket tournament in progress—there is always something happening. And now, the Indian Film Festival has arrived here as well; it is set to begin in Melbourne in just a few days. I extend my best wishes in advance for its successful organisation."

Emphasising that 21st-century India is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation, Prime Minister Modi said that the country believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More' vision, where every achieved goal inspires new dreams and even greater resolve among its 1.4 billion people.

"The India of the 21st century is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation. When one dream is realised, a new one is born. It used to be said that one lamp lights a thousand others; today, I say that one dream gives birth to another—thousands of dreams emerge. When one goal is achieved, an even greater resolve takes its place. This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More.' We are a nation of 1.4 billion people, brimming with aspirations," said Prime Minister Modi.

Thousands of people gathered at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Thursday evening, local time, to welcome PM Modi with chants of 'Modi,' 'Modi,' creating an electric atmosphere at the venue which has hosted many iconic events in the past.

As PM Modi walked in with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he was greeted with a huge roar showcasing the huge excitement amongst the crowd, majorly comprising members of the Indian diaspora.

--IANS

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