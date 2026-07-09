PM Modi highlights India’s defence prowess during Op Sindoor in Melbourne address

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) In a rousing address that electrified thousands of members of the Indian diaspora at the ‘Melbourne meets Modi’ event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased his trademark charisma, connecting deeply with the audience through heartfelt anecdotes, a bold vision, and infectious optimism.

Speaking at the iconic Marvel Stadium, PM Modi asserted, "The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during Operation Sindoor."

"The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world," PM Modi said, addressing a community event 'Melbourne Meets Modi' during his Australia visit on Thursday.

The event drew tens of thousands of members of the Indian diaspora and was billed as the largest such gathering ever to be held in Australia and addressed by any political leader.

PM Modi painted a vivid picture of a thriving India-Australia partnership, drawing parallels between the two nations' shared aspirations and cultural ties.

PM Modi said the growing international demand for Indian-made products reflected the country's expanding manufacturing capabilities and reinforced India's emergence as an important global production hub.

He said that the government's push for domestic manufacturing had strengthened both economic growth and strategic self-reliance.

PM Modi highlighted the strong people-to-people connections. "Friends, the city of Melbourne shows four seasons in one day, but the Bharatiyata (Indian spirit) here remains constant," he said, referring to the vibrant Indian community often called "Mini India."

He recounted how Indian families stay connected across time zones, children returning from Australian schools while grandparents in India wait for video calls, underscoring the diaspora's vital role in strengthening bilateral ties.

"Here in Melbourne and the surrounding areas, there are many places and markets infused with the spirit of Indianness. Some call them 'Little India,' while others call them 'Mini India'; whatever the name, they are steeped in Indian culture," PM Modi said.

PM Modi attributed the remarkable growth in India-Australia relations to collective efforts.

"Whose role is the biggest? Not just Modi ji, all of you, my friends, have played a part," he declared, crediting the community for turning the relationship into a "full circle" linking Ahmedabad's world's largest cricket stadium with Melbourne's sporting heritage.

He described cricket as the "diplomatic language" between the two countries.

PM Modi spoke with pride about India's rapid progress.

"India is preparing to become one of the world's top three economies. Chandrayaan landed on the South Pole of the Moon; no other country has done this," he said, urging continued ambition.

He highlighted achievements in the 5G rollout, covering 90 per cent of India; digital transformation, touching 480 million people; and swift vaccine diplomacy during global crises, including "Operation Sagar" and evacuations from war zones.

PM Modi also praised growing sports opportunities, especially for girls, and India's hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

On economic ties, he noted the evolving India-Australia trade agreement and upcoming collaborations, including Tata launching a satellite via an Australian rocket.

"The relationship is deepening in space, science, technology, and innovation," PM Modi emphasised.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who joined the event, lauded his counterpart.

"You are the living bridge between our nations," Albanese said, praising PM Modi's personal engagement as "absolutely essential" to elevating the partnership.

He described Australia and India as "close partners and even closer friends."

PM Modi recalled Victoria's (then Premier) warm words about India during her 2014 visit and noted that it was his third trip to Australia in 12 years.

"Now you don't have to wait 28 years," he quipped, drawing cheers. He also announced initiatives like the Know India Quiz for diaspora children to celebrate India's diversity.

The speech reflected PM Modi's dynamic leadership, blending emotional connect, strategic foresight, and national pride, as both nations push forward in trade, defence, critical minerals, and clean energy. The event, attended by over 20,000 enthusiastic members of the Indian community, symbolised the maturing "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

--IANS

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