Operation Sindoor exposed perception, weakness of Chinese military hardware: Report

Male, May 9 (IANS) Pakistan’s Chinese-made HQ-9B air defence system failed to intercept Indian missiles and drones during Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian military last year. This system, promoted by Beijing, a top long-range defence system capable of countering stealth aircraft and protecting important airbases and cities, suffered heavy losses during the strikes, a report said on Saturday.

According to a report in Maldivian media outlet Etruth MV, following a Pakistan-backed terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025 which killed 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor, marking a shift in perception of military power in Asia while exposing vulnerabilities in China’s advanced weapons under combat conditions.

Citing military expert John Spencer, it said, “India demonstrated to the world the true meaning of self-reliance in modern warfare, proving that the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ stands strong even in the heat of battle.”

The report highlighted that India used indigenous weapons against equipment supplied by China to Pakistan. Within four days, Indian forces destroyed nine terror camps and strongholds using domestic weapons like the BrahMos missile, the Akashteer air defence system, and the Harop loitering munition, whereas Pakistan’s Chinese-made HQ-9B air defence system failed to perform effectively.

“Operation Sindoor kicked off on May 6-7, 2025, with precision strikes on Pakistan-based militant infrastructure along the Line of Control, involving 125 fighter jets from both sides at standoff ranges. The Indian Air Force achieved air superiority by May 10, targeting Pakistan Air Force (PAF) air bases, AWACS, radars, and defences with BrahMos and SCALP-EG missiles, forcing a ceasefire. Analysts credit India’s success to its coordinated strategy, integrating advanced electronic warfare and AI-driven targeting to dismantle Pakistan’s defences," the report detailed.

The report noted that similar concerns over Chinese defence systems emerged in 2026, when Iran’s HQ-9B air defence system bought following the joint US–Israel strikes in July 2025, was unable to stop joint American and Israeli attacks on Iranian Natanz and Fordow nuclear sites. The strike caused damage to the facilities, although no radiation leaks were reported.

“The HQ-9B’s back-to-back failures triggered a crisis in Beijing’s defence exports. Chinese firms like AVIC, NORINCO, and CETC saw stock plunges as global buyers questioned reliability, while Indian defence stocks surged 49 per cent. Operation Sindoor emerged as a blueprint for asymmetric warfare, underscoring India’s rise as a regional power and India’s strategic edge in the Indo-Pacific," it mentioned.

The report said India’s performance during Operation Sindoor has significantly affected perceptions of Chinese military hardware. While China has emerged in recent years as a top-tier global defence exporter, it noted that May 2025 may represent the start of a decline in its dominance and a potential new beginning for India.

--IANS

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