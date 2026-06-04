'Operation Prahar': Police action against four Nepalese carrying prohibited items in Badrinath shrine area

Chamoli (Uttarakhand), June 4 (IANS) As part of “Operation Prahar,” an ongoing initiative aimed at preserving the sanctity and religious decorum of Badrinath Dham, the Uttarakhand Police have taken action against four Nepalese individuals who were found carrying prohibited non-vegetarian food items and liquor into the shrine area.

Under the security and inspection protocols in place around Badrinath Dham, police personnel were conducting intensive vehicle checks in the area. During the operation, a taxi travelling from Jyotirmath to Badrinath was stopped and searched.

During the inspection, police recovered more than 12 kg of chicken and fish packed in separate packets, along with three bottles of liquor. Since the entry of such items is strictly prohibited in the Dham area, the recovered materials were seized by the authorities.

Upon questioning, the four occupants of the vehicle identified themselves as labourers residing in Nepal. Police informed them about the restrictions applicable within the Badrinath Dham area and initiated legal proceedings against them under the relevant provisions of the Police Act.

Badrinath Dham is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in the country and holds immense religious significance for millions of devotees. In accordance with long-standing religious traditions and local regulations, the entry of meat, fish, liquor, and other prohibited items into the shrine area is strictly banned.

Police officials stated that bringing such materials into the Dham not only violates local rules but can also hurt the religious sentiments of devotees visiting the sacred site.

Following due procedure, the recovered chicken, fish, and liquor were disposed of by the authorities. Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the holy shrine and stated that enforcement drives under Operation Prahar would continue with greater vigilance in the future.

Officials emphasised that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the rules governing the shrine area.

The Chamoli police issued a clear message that there would be no compromise when it comes to preserving the sanctity, dignity, and religious traditions of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

The accused have been identified as: Ghanshyam Damai, Manbahadur, Sandeep, and Dattakami. All four are residents of Nepal.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra continues to witness an unprecedented surge in pilgrim arrivals. The pilgrimage to Lord Badrinath has set new records this year, with the number of devotees crossing the eight-lakh mark within just 40 days of the temple opening.

In view of the growing footfall, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has introduced a contribution-based system for protocol and VIP 'darshan'. A dedicated VIP office has been established at the Neelkanth Rest House near the local police station to streamline the process and reduce disruptions near the temple premises. Visitors seeking protocol 'darshan' will be required to obtain a pass before entering the temple.

According to the Temple Committee, the initiative has been introduced to minimise inconvenience to ordinary pilgrims while ensuring that the visits of dignitaries remain safe, organised, and time-bound. The decision follows recommendations received at the local level and has been implemented under the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

Under the revised arrangement, protocol slips will be issued by the district administration and the Temple Committee based on written recommendations received from the state government. A contribution of Rs 1,100 per person will be collected for protocol 'darshan', and a receipt will be issued by the Temple Committee.

Located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Badrinath Temple, also known as Badrinarayan Temple or Badri Vishal, is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Hinduism. Situated amid the majestic Himalayas along the banks of the Alaknanda River, the temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The shrine remains open to pilgrims from May to November.

Badrinath Dham holds immense religious significance as one of the four sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites and is also counted among the 108 Divya Desams revered by followers of Lord Vishnu. The temple is believed to have been re-established by the philosopher and saint Adi Shankaracharya in the 9th century.

--IANS

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