New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) In a bid to help create a better financial reporting ecosystem and improve audit quality, the government recently organised a one-day outreach programme and workshop in Chennai, an official statement said on Saturday.

The outreach programme and workshop was organised by NFRA, jointly with the Society of Auditors, Chennai, under its theme “Creating a Better Financial Reporting Ecosystem”. The diverse participation facilitated meaningful interactions, exchange of perspectives and discussions on audit quality challenges across firms of varying sizes, thereby enriching the overall deliberations.

Over 200 professionals participated in the outreach programme, which had the objective of supporting audit quality, the statement said.

NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta underscored the profession’s contribution to make India Viksit Bharat in 2047 and in safeguarding public interest and building trust in financial reporting.

He said that a robust financial reporting ecosystem including audit, is instrumental in attracting capital investment.

Gupta also emphasised the need for audit firms to keep focus on audit quality given the rapid changes in technology and continue building capacity in audit of large and complex entities.

The outreach programme included focused technical sessions on key aspects of audit practice, including Audit Strategy Documentation, Audit Sampling, Risk of Material Misstatements and Concluding the Audit.

Smita Jhingran, Full-Time Member, NFRA also addressed the workshop, highlighting the importance of monitoring and oversight of NFRA in improving audit quality through its annual inspections.

Gupta and Jhingran also held an open house where free and frank discussions were held, and queries were responded to.

The workshop witnessed active and enthusiastic participation from a large number of audit practitioners, said the official statement.

Earlier in this year, the NFRA had organised a one-day outreach programme and workshop in Bengaluru on 10 January 2026, jointly with the Karnataka State Chartered Accountants Association (KSCAA).

—IANS

na/