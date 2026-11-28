Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Stalwart singer Kumar Sanu remembered legendary composer-singer Bappi Lahiri on his 74th birth anniversary.

He described his contribution to Indian music as “timeless” and said that his melodies would continue to live on forever.

Kumar Sanu shared a throwback picture with Bappi Lahiri on social media, which seems to be from The Kapil Sharma Show where both the stalwarts made an appearance. In the picture, the two musicians are seen sitting together, with Bappi flaunting in his trademark flamboyant style, wearing sunglasses, layered jewellery and a blue jacket, while Kumar Sanu poses beside him.

Kumar Sanu wrote, “A phenomenal musician, a wonderful human being, and an artist whose music brought joy to millions. Our association and the beautiful memories we shared will always remain close to my heart. His contribution to Indian music is timeless, and his melodies will continue to live on forever. Miss you, Bappi Da.”

Kumar Sanu and Bappi Lahiri shared a long professional association, with the singer recording many songs composed by the legendary musician. One of their notable collaborations was Thehre Huye Paani Mein from Dalaal released in 1993.

Their association also included songs from Aankhen, including “O Lal Dupatte Wali”, “Ek Tamanna Jivan Ki”, “Angna Mein Baba” and “Chaukhat Pe Tumhari Hum”.

Bappi Lahiri, born Alokesh Lahiri on November 27, 1952, would have turned 74 this year. He became synonymous with the disco sound in Hindi cinema and earned the popular title of the “Disco King”.

He was responsible for bringing synthesiser-driven disco music into the mainstream, especially through films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance and Commando.

His iconic songs include “I Am a Disco Dancer”, “Jimmy Jimmy Aaja”, “Yaad Aa Raha Hai” and “Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache” from Disco Dancer, “Naino Mein Sapna” from Himmatwala, “Tamma Tamma Loge” from Thanedaar and “Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki” from Sharaabi.

Beyond his disco hits, Bappi Lahiri also created romantic, emotional and melodic songs across Hindi, Bengali and other Indian-language cinema. His career spanned five decades, and established him as one of the most recognisable music personalities in Indian cinema, both for his musical style and his signature gold jewellery and sunglasses.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022, at the age of 69 as he had been suffering from multiple health complications.

–IANS

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