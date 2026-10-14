OpenAI engineer held in US over secret recorder

Washington, Oct 14 (IANS) A Saudi Arabian engineer working for OpenAI has been arrested on federal charges of allegedly installing a concealed audio recording device inside an executive conference room at the artificial intelligence company's San Francisco offices, US authorities announced on Tuesday (local time).

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, was arrested on October 9 and made his first appearance in federal court on October 13, according to the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors charged him with using or attempting to use an electronic device to intercept oral communications. He faces a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

The case has raised national security concerns in Washington because the conference room was used for discussions involving sensitive research, proprietary technology, business strategy and government engagements.

On September 30, company personnel discovered a concealed recording device inserted into a USB port behind a television in an executive conference room.

Investigators said the device, wrapped in toilet paper to conceal it, had apparently been installed around September 28. Its contents were encrypted.

The complaint alleges that surveillance footage showed Alfozan near the conference room on several occasions, although he was not authorised to access the room or participate in meetings held there.

Prosecutors said the room was regularly used for confidential discussions involving technical developments, commercial opportunities, product plans and the company's relationships with government agencies and business partners.

Investigators also examined digital activity allegedly associated with Alfozan.

According to the complaint, he had used a productivity tool to search for information about OpenAI buildings, meeting rooms, executive locations and external partner meetings.

A chatbot account associated with his spouse, which investigators said shared several identifiers with Alfozan's account, had submitted queries about constructing, installing and concealing recording equipment.

The queries also concerned wireless connectivity, remote listening and encryption.

Federal authorities said the account had made inquiries specifically related to the device found inside the conference room.

On October 5, surveillance footage allegedly showed Alfozan entering the executive conference room and looking behind the television where the first recording device had been discovered.

That same day, OpenAI security personnel found another similar recording device inside a bag that Alfozan had left unattended elsewhere in the building, according to prosecutors.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the investigation involved protecting sensitive American technology.

"Protecting American SI innovation is essential to safeguarding our nation's economic strength and national security," Patel said, referring to super intelligence technology.

US Attorney Craig Missakian for the Northern District of California said the case highlighted the importance of protecting technological innovation.

"For us it is a matter of national security," he said.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also linked the case to Washington's efforts to maintain American leadership in advanced artificial intelligence.

The Justice Department said the prosecution supports a national security presidential memorandum intended to protect American advances in super intelligence technology.

Authorities have not publicly established that information collected through the alleged recording device was transmitted to a foreign government. The complaint also does not establish that the Saudi government directed or participated in the alleged conduct.

Alfozan remains in federal custody and is scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse on October 19 for a detention hearing.

--IANS

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