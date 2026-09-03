'Only know how to insult forces': BJP on Cong leader's Ram Temple Trust CEO appointment remarks

Lucknow, Sep 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rashid Alvi after he questioned the appointment of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, saying that the remarks have exposed the "Dimagi Naxal" mindset of the party.

The BJP further accused the Congress of "insulting" the Indian Armed Forces by questioning the military operations.

Alvi had questioned the appointment of the former Air Force officer and claimed that there appeared to be a "hidden truth" behind Operation Sindoor, suggesting that Mishra's role in the military operation was linked to his selection as the CEO of the Ram Temple Trust.

Reacting strongly to the Congress leader's remarks, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Alvi and the Congress of insulting the armed forces and said the statement had exposed what he described as the party's "Dimagi Naxal" mindset.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Trivedi said: "Congress leader Rashid Alvi's shameful statement regarding the appointment of former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has exposed the true nature of the Congress' 'Dimagi Naxal' before the world. It has now been proven that insulting the army is the true identity of the 'Dimagi Naxal' Congress."

Trivedi further targeted the Congress over its past statements on Lord Ram, Ayodhya and military operations carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

"These are the very people who have always questioned the existence of Lord Ram and Ayodhya... They have again made such disrespectful remarks on Ayodhya... These are also the same people who have questioned the Indian Armed Forces over the surgical strikes and one of their leaders, Sandeep Dikshit, had once called the Indian Army Chief a 'Sadak chap Gunda'," he added.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that the Congress had increasingly adopted a "Dimagi Naxal" approach in its political discourse and said the remarks made by Alvi were part of the same pattern.

Trivedi said that the Congress had now, through Alvi, also made a claim regarding the historical purpose behind Mahmud Ghazni's invasion of India and his attack on temples.

"I want to make it clear that Ghazni, Ghori and Babur did not come to loot temples. This is left-wing nonsense that urban Naxals and 'dimagi Naxal' people want to spread. They came to destroy temples and break idols," Trivedi said, referring to what he described as historical records from the period.

The BJP leader's remarks came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed Air Marshal Mishra (retd) as its Chief Executive Officer.

The Trust has entrusted the newly appointed CEO with several key responsibilities concerning the administration and functioning of the Ram Temple. These include temple management, security, staff administration, devotee facilities, financial management, and coordination among different departments and agencies.

The appointment of Mishra, who served in senior military positions during his career, has now triggered a political controversy after Alvi questioned the decision and linked it to Operation Sindoor.

--IANS

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