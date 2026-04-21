One year since Pahalgam, Pakistan still safe haven for terror groups

Islamabad, April 21 (IANS) Pakistan is trying to reshape its international image by benefiting from its perceived mediating role in US-Iran conflict. However, the reality is that Pakistan continues to operate as a breeding ground and safe haven for terrorist organisations, a report has stated.

Last year's April 22 heinous terror attack in Pahalgam cannot be seen as an isolated incident but showcases a clear manifestation of a systematic and enduring machinery of violence. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), lies at the core of this mechanism, showcasing the deliberate and persistent use of extremist proxies by Pakistan.

The operations carried out by these groups are a part of a broader strategy aimed to destabilise the region, sustain tension, and undermine any prospects for peace. In this context, terrorism is not only a tool used for pressure but a structural part of a policy that continues to create violence with consistency and intent.

"One year has passed since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 innocent people, leaving behind not only human loss but also a deep imprint of fear and instability across the region of Jammu and Kashmir. The cold-blooded execution of the victims — after they were segregated based on their religion — laid bare the human cost of terrorism and the systematic targetting of civilians as an instrument of political violence," Staikou Dimitra wrote in Eurasia Review.

"And while Pakistan now seeks to reshape its international image by leveraging the external validation of its perceived mediating role in US–Iran tensions, the underlying reality remains unchanged: the country continues to function as a breeding ground and safe haven for terrorist organisations that not only persist but regenerate, steadily undermining regional stability and security," she added.

Several deadly attacks in Pakistan in the first few months of 2026 signal that terrorist violence is a sustained and recurring pattern. At least 31 people were killed in a bombing at a mosque in February while seven police personnel were killed in a bomb blast in January. During the same period, 36 deaths were reported in coordinated attacks in Balochistan.

"These attacks are not detached from the broader political context. They occur at a time when Jammu and Kashmir had entered a trajectory of relative stability following successful elections and signs of economic progress and development. Within this environment, the resurgence and escalation of terrorist activity point to a deliberate effort to undermine stability and reverse developmental gains. It is no coincidence that Jammu and Kashmir continues to show signs of progress, while Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains underdeveloped. The involvement of Pakistani elements in the Pahalgam attack further reinforces this picture," Staikou Dimitra wrote in a report in Eurasia Review.

Furthermore, the financing and support mechanisms of terrorist groups have evolved. According to recent security analyses and reports, terrorist networks operating in the region have been using encrypted transactions through digital wallets and cryptocurrencies for funding. The transition of terrorist groups to digital systems makes tracking financial flows difficult and allows these organisations to maintain operational flexibility and international connectivity.

"In parallel, recent years have seen a clear trend toward the 'mainstreaming' of terrorist organizations within Pakistan. Groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have expanded their activities beyond traditional operational domains. In 2025, under the leadership of Masood Azhar, JeM intensified recruitment networks in Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and established a women’s wing, 'Jamaat-ul-Mominat,' functioning as a mechanism of ideological dissemination and social mobilisation," wrote Dimitra.

"At the same time, between 2024 and 2026, LeT expanded its training infrastructure by developing specialized units such as the so-called 'Water Wing,' aimed at maritime operations. These developments, combined with ongoing recruitment campaigns, public mobilisation rallies, and anti-India rhetoric, indicate that these organisations are no longer operating solely as underground networks but as structures with increasing social presence and the capacity to systematically reproduce radicalisation," she added.

--IANS

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