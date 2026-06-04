No resumption of train services between India, Bangladesh amid demand

Kolkata, June 4 (IANS) The Bangladesh government has not initiated talks with India regarding resumption of passenger train services between the two countries, despite a demand from its citizens.

Services of the Maitree Express that ran between Kolkata and Dhaka and the Bandhan Express, connecting Khulna to the capital city of West Bengal, have been suspended indefinitely since July 19, 2024.

The connectivity was severed due to unrest in Bangladesh that finally led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024.

Relations between the two countries soured thereafter with an interim government coming to power under Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus.

After general elections were held in the country earlier this year and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept into power, relations between the two neighbours improved but there have been no talks on the resumption of the railway links.

"The services were extremely popular among Bangladeshis. The Maitree Express was running five days a week when services were suspended. Most passengers were Bangladeshis who travelled to India for treatment or other purposes," an Eastern Railway official said.

"We can resume services only after a nod from the Ministry of External Affairs, which will take the final decision on the matter," he added.

The worst sufferers are those travelling to India from Bangladesh on medical visas.

Travelling by road is an inconvenience, while air travel is expensive.

"We brought our uncle for treatment to Kolkata. The airfare was around Rs 8,000 per person. Had the Maitree Express been running, the tickets would have cost Rs 2,500 only. For four persons, we could have saved at least Rs 20,000 each way. This would have helped as a lot is being spent on treatment," Towhid, a young Bangladeshi, said outside a hospital in Kolkata.

"We did not find any animosity among the people here, even after they came to know that we are from Bangladesh. There is also no hate for Indians among common citizens in Bangladesh. So, why can't they resume the services for the sake of common people," he added.

A source from the Ministry of External Affairs said that the situation will be studied if there is a request from Dhaka.

--IANS

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