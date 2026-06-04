Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how the universe prepared for the Devi's arrival at her home with rain

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed how the universe prepared for the arrival of Devi at her home.

In her latest post, Tamannaah shared that while she was worried about the heat in Mumbai ahead of the Linga Bhairavi Devi Punya Puja at her house, she was pleasantly surprised to see that it had rained, completely switching the weather.

The 'Baahubali' actress revealed that she felt that Devi had arrived to bless her home, along with the rain.

Putting her experience into words, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "For days, Mumbai had been unbearably hot. One of the things we quietly worried about was how everyone would sit through the puja, how we would make the day comfortable for those who had come. Then, at dawn, I woke up and looked outside my window. The trees were swaying. The flowers were drenched in rain. The wind had arrived. The heat that had hung over the city for days had simply disappeared. And standing there, looking out at that unexpected morning, I remember feeling that something had already begun long before the first lamp was lit. The puja happened hours later. But in some ways, it felt like Devi had arrived at home with the rain. (sic)."

The 'F3' actress went ahead and described how the atmosphere felt divine even after everyone had left.

"Everyone had left. The chants had faded. The puja was complete. Yet I found myself sitting beside Devi, not wanting the day to end. There was still so much life in the space. The energy of a home that had spent the day in prayer, celebration, laughter, devotion, and togetherness. It felt as though something beautiful was still lingering in the air, refusing to leave," she shared.

"What made the day even more special was sharing it with family, loved ones, and everyone who gathered under one roof. I’ve always felt that when a spiritual process is brought into a home, it touches not just those who organize it, but everyone who walks through the door. It creates a moment to pause, connect, and experience life a little more deeply", added Tamannaah.

--IANS

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