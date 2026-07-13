One-off Test: India have executed basics better to dominate England, says Mark Butcher

London, July 13 (IANS) Former England batter Mark Butcher has lauded India’s absolute dominance in the ongoing one-off Test match at Lord’s, adding that the visitors had completely out-bowled England by executing the basics of the game much better.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India now need to pick just four wickets on the final day of the first-ever women’s Test at Lord’s to complete a famous victory and Butcher did not mince words about the gulf in performance between the two bowling units.

"India have been dominant, pretty much from the off. I think the dye was cast from the first session of the Test when England won the toss and bowled first. There was a bit of assistance for the seamers on that day and fluffed their lines - they couldn't hold to a line and length and India got off to an absolute flier.

"India's 280 in the first innings has proven to be a lot of runs when the pitch was probably at its spiciest. From that moment onwards, England haven't been allowed back in the game. Let’s face it, they have been out-bowled five to one in terms of line and length and India have done the basics better, that’s it," said Butcher to broadcasters ahead of day four’s play.

Chasing a monumental, world-record target of 457 runs, England collapsed to a precarious 130/6 on day three. Given that the highest successful fourth-innings chase in women’s Test history stands at a mere 198, an English victory was always highly improbable.

However, the home side would have hoped to put up a more resilient fight against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. With England still requiring a distant 327 runs for victory, the final day's play has been reduced to a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' for India to seal the match in their favour.

The only silver lining for England’s batting line-up has been wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones, who fought valiantly to remain unbeaten on 52. While Amy will be aiming to convert her half-century into three figures on the final day, a potential milestone for her will offer little solace to England after enduring a chastening few days of Test match cricket.

--IANS

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