When Raj Babbar escaped dancing during the shoot of 'Hum Paanch'

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Raj Babbar revealed during "The Kapil Sharma Show" how he escaped dancing during the shoot of their movie 'Hum Paanch'.

Babbar shared that the film had all non-dancers like himself, Naseeruddin Shah. The only one who could do any step was Mithun Chakraborty. In order to avoid dancing under the strict dance master Kamal master, they all came up with a plan.

"So, this syndicate decided that we'll do something. We will make him (Kamal Master) abuse us, and when he abuses us in front of so many people, we'll get angry and will refuse to dance", shared Babbar.

He added that that is exactly what happened, "Mithun Chakraborty agreed to do all the movements. He kept doing it, but we didn't. So, there was a sound coming from the bottom. First, there was a sound "Cut, cut, cut, cut." After that, a loud noise came from the bottom, and we stood up and walked the other way round."

As the actors walked away, Boney Kapoor came running to them to sort out the matter. However, in the end, they all became good friends and came to an understanding.

"We used to follow the crowd around us and do some hand movements. We concentrated so much on the hand movements and with such great intensity that our hands probably seemed better than Mithun," Raj Babbar joked.

Made under the direction of Bapu, "Hum Paanch" marked Boney Kapoor's first movie as a producer. The all-star cast of the drama included Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Mithun Chakraborty, Deepti Naval, Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, Uday Chandra, Gulshan Grover, and Amrish Puri.

The film is a remake of the 1978 Kannada drama "Paduvaaralli Pandavaru" directed by Puttanna Kanagal. The movie was also remade by Bapu in Telugu in 1978 with the name "Mana Voori Pandavulu". Released on 19 December 1980, "Hum Paanch" turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.

--IANS pm/