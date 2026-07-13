Anshula Kapoor shares emotional father-daughter moments with Boney Kapoor from her wedding ‘bidaai’

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress and entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she shared an emotional glimpse of her bidaai moments from her wedding.

Sharing the video, she celebrated the tender father-daughter bond she shares with filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Taking to her social media account, Anshula posted a heartfelt reel capturing some of the most emotional moments from her bidaai ceremony on the day of her wedding.

The video showed Boney Kapoor embracing his daughter warmly as she graced the wedding venue.

In one frame, Anshula was seen holding on to him before bidding farewell and in another touching frame showed the father and daughter sharing a quiet moment amid the wedding celebrations.

Alongside the reel, Anshula wrote, 'In between all the big moments were little memories like these... and somehow, it's the quiet moments that end up meaning the most. Love you, Dad.'

Earlier, in a video posted by Anshula she had expressed how most of a childhood she did not get to spend with her father Boney Kapoor and spent all of it with her mother.

For the uninitiated, Boney Kapoor had gone on to marry Bollywood superstar Sridevi while he was still married to Arjun and Anshula's mother and his first wife Mona Shaurie Kapoor.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor became parents to two children Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, with whom he spent most of his time.

On the day most special day of her life, Anshula had expressed missing her late mother, and had shared a heartfelt video on her social media account, reflecting on how wedding planning unexpectedly became a reminder of her mother's absence.

In the video, she shared a few moments featuring her mother's pictures and her own wedding moments, and said, "This is me and this is my mom. This picture was taken on my fourth birthday and over the years it has somehow become the picture I always come back to whenever I need to feel close to her.

"I thought wedding planning would mostly be about flowers, outfits and guest lists.

She added, "I didn't expect it to be filled with moments where all I wanted was my mom. I wanted to ask her questions, I wanted to see her face when she saw me as a bride. Mostly though, I just wanted one of her hugs.

Anshula revealed how she carried her mother's essence and fragrance in a customised perfume while on her bachelorrate celebration in Seoul, Korea.

"She gave the kind of hugs that made everything feel okay. So, on my bachelorette in Seoul, I did something I'll treasure forever. I tried to turn this memory into a scent because on my wedding day, there was always going to be that one hug missing.

"I wore this perfume hoping that I'd feel like she was still there beside me and this is the closest I'll get to having her there.”

–IANS

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