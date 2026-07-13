Piyush Goyal junks Reuters report on India-US trade talks as 'false and baseless’

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday refuted a Reuters report, which claimed that India allegedly rejected a quick trade agreement with the US in recent trade negotiations, as "completely false" and "baseless".

In a post on X, Goyal said: "This news is completely false, baseless and misleading".

"I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," the Commerce Minister said.

Goyal further stated: "Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective".

The Reuters report had claimed that India "is holding out for a better deal".

Earlier in the day, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that negotiations for a mutually beneficial trade deal between India and the US are on, and talks are progressing in the right direction.

Addressing a press conference here, the Commerce Secretary said: "We don't see any challenge in negotiations, and consultations are progressing in the right direction."

"Both sides remain positive. The India-US framework trade deal is ready for signing at an appropriate time. Trade ties between the two nations continue to strengthen, including energy imports from the US," he added.

Goyal said earlier this month that the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) talks have entered the final stage, with most key issues having been sorted out and both sides working towards a deal that gives New Delhi an advantage over its competitors.

The minister said he does not foresee any major hurdles in concluding the US trade agreement despite recent legal and policy developments in Washington. "We don't see any difficulties with the US," Goyal said, adding that "concessions and other elements have largely been finalised".

Late last month, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that the proposed India-US trade agreement is in its "last one or two per cent" and negotiators are working to resolve the remaining issues, expressing confidence that the deal would soon be concluded after nearly 18 months of negotiations.

In his address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Gor said officials from both countries had intensified engagement in recent weeks to bring the agreement across the finish line.

--IANS

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