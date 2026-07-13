Hetmyer drafted in as injured Greaves misses next two New Zealand ODIs

Providence, July 13 (IANS) West Indies have been forced into a change for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand after all-rounder Justin Greaves was ruled out of the second and third matches with a back injury, prompting the recall of left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that Greaves has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation after the injury also kept him out of the series opener in Providence. The board said the all-rounder will undergo further assessment before a decision is taken on his availability for the final two ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series against Pakistan.

Hetmyer's inclusion comes after his Major League Cricket commitments ended earlier than anticipated. The left-hander was unavailable for selection for the opening three fixtures of the New Zealand series as he had been allowed to complete his campaign with the Seattle Orcas.

The franchise's failure to qualify for the playoffs has now paved the way for the 28-year-old to rejoin the national setup.

Although Hetmyer featured in all 10 league matches for the Orcas, he managed 164 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 136.66, registering one half-century during the tournament. His most recent ODI appearance came in June 2025, while he was recalled to the West Indies squad for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but did not feature in the playing XI.

Greaves' absence deprives the hosts of one of their in-form all-rounders. The 31-year-old heads into his rehabilitation after enjoying a memorable Test series against Sri Lanka, where his career-best 180 in the second Test helped West Indies secure a 1-0 series victory — their first Test series win since 2023. His performances earned him the Player of the Series award.

West Indies have already made a winning start to the five-match contest, defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the opening ODI to take a 1-0 lead. The first three matches of the series are being played in Providence before the action shifts to Bridgetown for the final two fixtures.

CWI said the squad for the remaining two ODIs will be announced later this week after Greaves' fitness is reassessed.

West Indies squad for first three ODIs vs New Zealand: Shai Hope (capt, wk), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales

--IANS

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