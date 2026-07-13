One-off Test: Sachin Tendulkar addresses Indian team ahead of historic final day

London, July 13 (IANS) In a magnificent gesture, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar addressed the Indian women's cricket team on the hallowed turf of Lord's Cricket Ground just before the start of the morning session on the final day of the one-off Test against England.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Tendulkar was seen walking out and interacting with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, as well as the support staff members, to provide an unforgettable motivational boost, especially with India standing on the cusp of a famous Test victory on English soil.

“Wow, the day gets better and better if you're an Indian player, an Indian fan. The great man, the great man Sachin Tendulkar unannounced, has just popped in and he's decided to come over and chat with the Indian players. I mean, what a lift that is.

“They're about to win this historic Test match surely in the morning session and some incredible words there from Sachin. It is so good to see him here. It is so good to see him here involved in women's cricket as well. And what a moment that is for all those players,” said former England batter Nick Knight on air before the morning session began.

The timing of Tendulkar's surprise visit could not have been more perfect - India enters the final day of the first-ever women’s Test match in a dominant position – they need just four wickets to secure a monumental victory at the 'Home of Cricket.

On day three, after declaring their second innings at 341/7 in 86.3 overs, thanks to Yastika Bhatia’s historic 113, India then reduced England to 130/6 at stumps and put themselves on the doorstep of a famous victory. The final day's play is more of a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' for India to seal the match in their favour.

--IANS

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