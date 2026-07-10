One-off Test: England fight back after Smriti, Harmanpreet, Deepti fifties, leave historic game in balance (Ld)

London, July 10 (IANS) An absorbing and highly competitive opening day of cricketing action unfolded in the first-ever historic Women's Test at Lord's on Friday, leaving the match beautifully poised at stumps with England reaching 21/1 and trailing by 264 runs after bowling out India for 285, especially when they were cruising at 190/3.

Sophie Ecclestone and Mady Villiers ran through the middle order after Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 83 in what was also her 300th international appearance. In the process of picking a three-for, Sophie also became England’s highest wicket‑taker across formats, going past Katherine Sciver-Brunt, and climbed to third overall behind Deepti Sharma and Jhulan Goswami.

England’s reply began shakily with Tammy Beaumont, who’s playing her farewell international game, falling for two in the fourth over. But Maia Bouchier (17 not out) and Heather Knight (one not out) steadied the innings till stumps were called on the opening day. Sneh Rana found turn in her solitary over late in the evening, a sign that India’s spinners could have plenty to work with on day two.

In what is also the first-ever women’s Test to be played at the iconic venue, England picked up three crucial wickets in an action-packed first session. Opting to bowl first, England found immediate movement off the ball via Lauren Bell. India suffered an early blow in the second over when opener Shafali Verma was completely squared up by a sharp, short-of-length delivery from Lauren Filer and nicked behind to wicketkeeper Amy Jones for a duck.

Yastika Bhatia (12) joined Smriti and started confidently with a flurry of boundaries, while also surviving a close leg-before-wicket review on umpire's call off Bell. However, Bell redeemed herself soon after, cleaning up Yastika with a brilliant inswinger that nipped away to hit the off-stump.

Jemimah Rodrigues then partnered with Mandhana to steady the innings, capitalising heavily on a wayward English bowling display that lacked discipline. Smriti looked in sublime touch, punishing the loose balls and welcoming premier spinner Ecclestone into the attack with a massive slog-sweep over midwicket for six to close out the first hour.

Smriti then brought up a sparkling run-a-ball half-century off just 50 deliveries in the 16th over and got the distinction of getting the first-ever Women’s Test fifty at Lord’s. The dangerous 64-run third-wicket partnership was eventually broken against the run of play when Jemimah (35) chopped onto her stumps while going for an expansive drive against Issy Wong.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (14 not out) then joined Smriti to safely navigate the remaining overs, ensuring India walked into the lunch break as the happier side. While the first session majorly belonged to India, England's bowlers roared back into the contest in the post-lunch session by showing discipline in their bowling and picking up the crucial wickets of set batters Smriti and Harmanpreet, who compiled 58.

Resuming from 122/3 in 25 overs, Smriti and Harmanpreet frustrated the hosts by taking India past the 150-run mark. Smriti was in splendid touch, using her feet elegantly against Sophie and executing crisp pulls off the fast bowlers.

At the other end, Harmanpreet battled intensely through physical discomfort and needed continuous medical attention from the team physio for troubles in her hand and hamstring. Scoring mainly through the off-side, Harmanpreet reached her second Test half-century off 99 balls with a drive off Mady.

However, England’s persistence soon broke the 79-run stand off 155 balls against the run of play. Issy, operating with supreme control, induced a faint outside edge from Smriti, as she fell 17 short of a historic century after being caught neatly behind by a diving Amy Jones standing up to the stumps.

England also burned two unsuccessful reviews during the session - one for a caught-behind off Smriti and another off Deepti. Just as the session seemed to be closing out evenly, Mady tossed one up beautifully outside off, and lured Harmanpreet into an expansive drive before turning sharply through the gate to castle the skipper and give England more delight at the stroke of tea break.

The final session saw India suffer a spectacular slide by losing their last seven wickets for just 95 runs to end 15 runs short of 300, as Sophie and Mady shared five scalps between themselves. Resuming the post-tea session from 202/5, India desperately needed stability. However, the visitors suffered an early setback when aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (13) was cramped by pacer Lauren Filer and top-edged a short delivery straight to fine leg.

Deepti, who played a gritty 57 off 87 balls, laced with seven boundaries, tried to courageously hold the innings together. She employed the sweep shot to fantastic effect against the spinners and brought up a well-deserved half-century off 70 balls. Unfortunately, she completely lacked support from the lower order.

Mady continued her highly impressive debut by trapping Sneh (13) plumb lbw and breaking a brief period of resistance. Sophie then took complete charge by cleaning up the tail with ruthless efficiency. She trapped Sayali (1) lbw, before ending Deepti’s valiant knock, as she was caught by mid-wicket.

Sophie ultimately wrapped up the innings by castling Kranti (1) and getting a glowing reception from 10,768 fans at Lord’s, as she walked off the field as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker across all formats.

After bowling out India for 285, Maia and Tammy faced a testing 11-over spell from the Indian new-ball bowlers. Sayali Satghare opened the attack for India, starting with a no-ball, but quickly adjusted her line to test Maia with subtle away movement.

The breakthrough came in the fourth over when Kranti delivered a superb, incoming back-of-a-length delivery that kept low. Tammy (2) was caught completely in the crease and trapped plumb in front. The veteran chose not to review, though it was eventually hit by the stumps via the umpire’s call.

Kranti nearly handed India a massive second breakthrough in the eighth over when she hit Heather Knight on the pads. The vociferous appeal was turned down by the umpire, and India decided against using the Decision Review System (DRS). However, replays later confirmed the ball would have crashed into the leg stump, handing Heather a major reprieve.

Maia, meanwhile, held her ground watchfully and broke the shackles in the ninth over, dispatching a rare loose delivery from Sayali through mid-wicket for the first boundary of the innings.

Harmanpreet introduced spin in the penultimate over through Sneh Rana, who bowled a tidy maiden over. In the final over of the day, Maia capitalised on a stray delivery from Kranti by clipping through fine leg to finish unbeaten on 17 alongside Heather, who’s unconquered on one.

Brief scores:

India 285 all out in 74.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 83, Harmanpreet Kaur 58; Sophie Ecclestone 3-68, Issy Wong 2-41) lead England 21/1 in 11 overs (Maia Bouchier 17 not out; Kranti Gaud 1-8) by 264 runs

--IANS

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