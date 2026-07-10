Wimbledon: Sinner stuns Djokovic to storm into second successive final at All-England

London, July 10 (IANS) World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner produced a clinical display to outclass seven-time winner Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s singles semifinal at Centre Court in London on Friday, sealing his place in the Wimbledon final with a dominant straight-sets victory.

Sinner controlled the contest from the outset with a powerful and precise serving performance. The Italian fired 16 aces, committed no double faults, and won an impressive 88 per cent of points on his first serve, leaving Djokovic with little opportunity to mount a comeback.

Although Sinner converted only three of his 13 break-point chances, those breaks proved decisive as he wrapped up all three sets by an identical 6-4 margin. Djokovic, seeded seventh, failed to convert his lone break-point opportunity of the match.

The statistics underlined Sinner’s dominance. He won 103 points compared to Djokovic’s 81, claimed 41 receiving points to the Serbian’s 17, and was far more effective on second serve, winning 62 per cent of those points against Djokovic’s 41 per cent.

Djokovic managed eight aces but struggled with consistency, committing three double faults as he failed to reach another Wimbledon final.

The victory sends Sinner into the championship match, where he will aim to capture his maiden Wimbledon title after one of the most commanding performances of the tournament.

In the final, Sinner will meet Alexander Zverev, who continued his remarkable Grand Slam resurgence by ending British wildcard Arthur Fery's dream run with a commanding 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 victory earlier in the afternoon, booking his maiden final at the All England Club and moving within one win of a second consecutive Grand Slam title following his triumph in Roland Garros.

The second seed delivered a strong performance on the Centre Court, quieting the home crowd after overcoming a tough challenge in the opening set from 23-year-old Fery.

--IANS

bsk/