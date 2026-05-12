One Indian tourist dies in Thailand, three hospitalised after losing consciousness in Phuket

Bangkok, May 12 (IANS) One Indian tourist died while three others were hospitalised after reportedly losing consciousness in Thailand’s Phuket, the Indian Embassy in Thailand said on Tuesday, adding that it is closely coordinating with local authorities.

The embassy stated that they are in touch with Thai authorities who are looking into the incident that occurred on May 9.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Thailand stated, "The Embassy has been in touch with the Thai authorities and closely monitoring the incident in which four Indian tourists fell unconscious in Phuket on 9 May 2026 and were subsequently hospitalized for treatment."

"Our deepest condolences for the death of one young Indian tourist among them. The Embassy officials are in contact with the family of the deceased to extend all support in this hour of grief. We remain in contact with the relevant Thai authorities who are looking into the incident, and also following the health situation of the others," it added.

Police also confirmed that a 26-year-old Indian tourist has died and three others were hospitalised after they fell unconscious at a cafe in Phuket on May 9 and has launched an investigation into the incident.

Local officials said the incident took place in the Kamala Beach area of Kathu district. Emergency responders reached the cafe after the tourists fell unconsciousness on the premises. Three people were rushed to Patong Hospital and other was taken to Thalang Hospital, Bangkok Post reported.

Security staff at the cafe told investigators that five Indian men had arrived together at the cafe around 11pm on Friday. The group of men were identified as Kushagra Agarwal, Rahul Agrawal, another man also named Rahul Agrawal, Aman Agarwal and Aryan Verma.

Four members of the group reportedly fell unconscious one by one for no obvious reason. Cafe staff immediately called emergency services and the men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Patong Hospital reported that two of the men were in coma and were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment. They were identified as Kushagra Agarwal and one of the two men named Rahul Agrawal, Bangkok Post reported. On Saturday, police were told that Kushagra Agarwal had died while three other patients were in stable condition.

--IANS

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