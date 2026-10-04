Once rejected for poor health, how farmer’s daughter Kirti grabbed Asian Games archery glory

Nagoya, Oct 4 (IANS) Indian triumph at the women’s recurve team event at the Asian Games also has a Haryana connection, in the form of Kirti Sharma. Born in a farming family among the patriarchal milieu of rural Haryana, Kirti had to battle a host of obstacles to travel from the nondescript village of Ritauli to Asian Games glory.

Kirti, who hones her skills at SAI Hazaribagh, was part of the gold-winning Indian women’s recurve troika that stunned South Korea at Aichi-Nagoya

The Indian women’s recurve team of Kirti Sharma, Ankita Bhagat and Kumkum Mohod created history at the Asian Games 2026 by vanquishing mighty South Korea in the final to clinch the gold medal. The Indian trio thus broke the 44-year domination of South Korea in the event at the Asian Games.

“I was suffering from poor health since childhood. I had to listen to a lot of negative comments from various quarters doubting my ability to make it big in archery. Since I was not in good shape physically, initially I found it difficult to even lift bows with heavy poundage. But I was determined to do whatever it takes to prove my critics wrong,” Kirti told SAI Media.

She ultimately realised that goal when the Indian trio defeated South Korea 5-3 in a tense final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park. The 19-year-old credited her family, especially her father Vijay Sharma, for standing with her through difficult times and laying the foundation for her success.

“My father is a farmer. But he has always supported me and has taken care of all expenses related to my sports career despite financial constraints,” Kirti said.

"Many people told my father that he should not allow me to go into sports since I was a girl. They also expressed doubts over my ability to succeed due to my poor health. But my father has always believed in me."

The star archer asserted that the SAI and her coach Uddham Singh, deserve all the accolades for paving the way to Asian Games glory.

"My family and my coach have always supported me and made me believe that I can do wonders. In fact, I appeared for the trials at SAI, Hazaribagh only because my coach Uddham Singh was transferred there. In fact, during my initial years, I used to train at an academy started by Uddham sir," Kirti said.

"I went to SAI, Hazaribagh four years ago. Since then, my career has improved by leaps and bounds. SAI and Uddham Singh sir are responsible for whatever I have achieved."

—ians

bc/