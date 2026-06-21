June 21, 2026 12:07 PM हिंदी

Olivia Wilde shares how Pamela Anderson helped her through ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ patch

Olivia Wilde shares how Pamela Anderson helped her through ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ patch

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress-director Olivia Wilde has recollected how actress Pamela Anderson became her rock during a difficult phase in her life.

The actress-director recently shared that Pamela Anderson helped her through the release of her 2022 film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ which was plagued with rumors of disarray in the director’s personal and professional life, reports ‘Variety’.

She said on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, “I actually learned this from, this sounds so crazy. But after I saw the documentary (‘Pamela, A Love Story’) I reached out to her, and I was like, ‘Yo, respect. Just want to say big fan’”.

Wilde remembered that Anderson was “aware of some of the shit that I was going through”, and told her in the face of public scrutiny, “The most rebellious thing you can do is stay soft. Don’t let it harden you”.

As per ‘Variety’, Pamela Anderson, who had her own fair share of scandals throughout her career, was, in some ways, able to reclaim her narrative through the release of Netflix’s ‘Pamela, A Love Story’.

It hit the streamer about four months after ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ came to theaters. “It was so hard, because I wanted to be like, ‘Can I just talk to people? Can I just go and say, ‘That’s not true! That’s not true!’’. And it was like, ‘No, that won’t help’. And that was really hard”.

Olivia said staying quiet was especially difficult because she wanted to promote the film on behalf of her cast and crew. “I was like, ‘It’s not about me. It’s about this movie that everyone works so hard to make’. And I felt like I was working on behalf of hundreds of people who had worked through Covid”, she added.

--IANS

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