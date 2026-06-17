Olivia Wilde reflects on her marriage at 19 and why it ended at 25

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Actress-director Olivia Wilde is looking back at her divorce. The actress and her husband, Tao Ruspoli separated when she was 25.

The actress-director dished on her marriage to ex-husband Tao Ruspoli, whom she wed in 2003 after a few months of dating, report ‘People’ magazine.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilde reminisced on the "romantic and insane" connection they once shared, before divorcing in 2011.

The actress wed Ruspoli, an Italian prince and filmmaker, in an elopement at Burning Man, she revealed. The paperwork, which was ultimately "probably invalid”, had already been completed back in Los Angeles by a man they "found on the internet”.

She said, "And then, immediately, I was like, 'Wait, what the f*** did I just do?' Because I had a pattern already at that point of spontaneous decision making. And I think that is one of the beauties of youth, but I would get myself into a whole bunch of trouble all the time”.

She added about their whirlwind wedding, "It seemed like probably the craziest thing to do, and it was so romantic and insane”.

As per ‘People’, actually getting married was sort of an act of "rebellion” for her though the irony was not lost on her. Her rebellion was through this "really traditional" thing, she said.

She wasn't even looking for a marriage. However, she explained, "We did not have a very traditional marriage. It was very bohemian. And I am grateful for it because it meant that I spent most of my twenties (that way)”.

She and Ruspoli stayed married for several years until they announced their separation in February 2011, and their divorce was finalized later that year. At the time, she was just 25 years old, barely old enough to rent a car, she said.

--IANS

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