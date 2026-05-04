Olivia Wilde reacts to recent trolling over her recent red carpet look

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Olivia Wilde has reacted to social media trolling over her recent appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

The actress laughed off the comments and told her Instagram followers, “I’m not dead”. The actress was interviewed on the festival’s red carpet by the San Francisco Chronicle ahead of a screening for her new movie, ‘The Invite’. The video of the red carpet interview led to the actress being compared to Gollum from ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, she wrote, “Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of s***”.

She confronted the Gollum comparisons by having her brother, Charlie, ask, “Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you’re a resurrected corpse?”. She said, “Listen, that’s a fish-eye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look? No. No, it’s startling. It’s a startling image. It was a fish-eye lens. I don’t know why I was so close to the camera. I didn’t have to be. That’s not the truth”.

She insisted that it was the style of the lens used in the interview, as she said, “It was a fish-eye lens. I don't know why I was so close to the camera. I didn't have to be. That's not the truth. Do you have any more questions?”

She covered her face with her baseball cap as they continued to laugh. ‘The Invite’ received rave reviews at Sundance, where the film was picked up by A24 in a deal worth more than $12 million. She also stars in the movie alongside Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton.

Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde play a married couple on thin ice who have an unexpected night when they invite their upstairs neighbours over for dinner.

--IANS

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