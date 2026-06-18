Olivia Wilde opens up on Tom Cruise's reaction to her being served custody papers at CinemaCon

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise was miffed when actress-director Olivia Wilde was served custody papers on stage at CinemaCon.

The actor thought it was "f***** up" for her to be served with the legal documents, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 42-year-old actress-and-director was promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling at the Las Vegas event in April 2022 when she was handed legal documents from a woman, which it later emerged were documents connected with her legal situation with former partner Jason Sudeikis over their kids Otis, 12, and nine-year-old Daisy.

As per ‘Female First UK’, despite no phones being allowed in the room, the moment went viral, and Olivia was stunned some time later to learn it had caught the eye of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she said. “I will never forget one of the most f***** up things I went through, among so many, was that I was served papers on stage. Obviously, it was incredibly traumatising. There’s so many elements to that. I get through it because, weirdly, as women we’re taught to muscle through the most insane experiences. I was like, 'Just finish your speech'. (I) got through it, went backstage (and) completely dissolved into a puddle. But then, I thought no one saw it because there's no phones allowed in this event”.

She further mentioned, “A couple months later, I had the chance (to meet) Tom Cruise. And he was like, 'Hi, I'm Tom. F***** up what happened to you in Vegas’. I was like, 'No’”.

Despite feeling humiliated at the time, Olivia thinks she ultimately came out stronger. She said, "Once you make it through things like that, you kind of feel like you can make it through anything”.

Although Olivia later accused Jason of trying to "embarrass" and "threaten" her with the filing in her court documents a few months later, she now believes the Ted Lasso actor didn't intend for her to get served on stage.

--IANS

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