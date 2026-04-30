Olivia Rodrigo says she has a ‘big mouth'

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has opened up on one of her flaws. The singer spoke about one of her less favorable qualities as she was discussing how both her friend and the majority of guys she's dated have the same astrological sign.

She said, "Three of the five guys I've dated in my life have been Geminis”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Good 4 U’ hitmaker, who has famously called herself a "spicy Pisces”, noted that she has a certain quality that her sign doesn't embody.

She told ‘Cosmopolitan’ magazine, "I have such a big mouth. It's one of my worst qualities. I always forget things are supposed to be a secret”.

She added, "Don't tell me anything”. Rodrigo touches on what happens when Pisces mix with Gemini on ‘Drop Dead’. "Pisces and a Gemini, but I think we might go really nice together, if you let me stay the night, well, I think I might just have to stay forever”.

As per ‘People’, she shared that one of her "stipulations" if she were to date someone would be okay sitting and hanging and playing cards with me and Madison.

She said, “If they can't hang with that, then they can't hang with me”. She then told Hu, 23, that "no guy has ever made me laugh as hard as you've made me laugh. Not even a quarter”, she added.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo announced her third record, ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’. “My third album ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' is out June 12”, she wrote on Instagram on April 2. “I am so proud of this record and I can't wait for you to hear it. available for preorder now”.

Rodrigo released ‘Drop Dead’, the lead single from her forthcoming record on April 17. She wrote in the caption, "drop dead is out now!!!! I love this song so much!!! it's the first chapter in the story of ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' and it makes me wanna skip around and roll the windows down and make out”.

"I was lucky enough to film the music video at the palace of Versailles a few months ago with the wonderful @petrafcollins and I'm so stoked with how it turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I do”, she added.

‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ is set to release on June 12.

--IANS

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