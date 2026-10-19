Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård's 'Wicker' to be out in India on October 30

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson's romantic fantasy comedy 'Wicker' will be available to Indian audiences on 30 October 2026.

Distributed in the country by PVR INOX Pictures in association with Superfine Films, the romantic entertainer will see Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård as the lead pair, along with Peter Dinklage, Elizabeth Debicki and Richard E. Grant in crucial roles.

'Wicker' premiered at the Eccles Theater in Utah, USA, as part of the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2026. The movie also closed the 59th Sitges Film Festival on 18 October 2026.

The project is expected to be released in the cinema halls of the United States on October 23, 2026. A week after that, it will be out in the United Kingdom on 30 October, 2026, the same day as its Indian release.

'Wicker' will also get a theatrical release in Australia on November 5.

Speaking about their next, directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson shared in their production notes, “You can’t love another person until you accept that you are deserving of love.”

They also went on to describe their vision for the film. They revealed that they wanted to create “a satirical comedy about sex and marriage, a unique visual spectacle, and a strange love story that would ground it all.”

Sharing their guiding ambition, they added, “Our first goal is always to provide a good time.”

A cinematic adaptation of the short story "The Wicker Husband" by Ursula Wills, 'Wicker' revolves around an ostracised fisherwoman who commissions a local Basketmaker to craft her a husband. When her extraordinary wicker-made companion exceeds every expectation, his arrival sparks jealousy, fascination and upheaval across the village.

Backed by Topic Studios in collaboration with Tango Entertainment, Votiv, Yoki, Inc., and South of the River Picture, 'Wicker' enjoys music scored by Anna Meredith.

--IANS

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