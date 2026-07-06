July 06, 2026 6:25 PM हिंदी

Oliver Glasner appointed new head coach of Nottingham Forest

Oliver Glasner appointed new head coach of Nottingham Forest

Nottingham, July 6 (IANS) Oliver Glasner has been appointed as the new head coach of Nottingham Forest, the Premier League club announced on Monday, ending a remarkable period of managerial upheaval by handing the Austrian a long-term project.

The 51-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace, where he enjoyed a successful run that included winning both the FA Cup and the UEFA Conference League titles.

Glasner takes over from Vítor Pereira after a remarkable year at the City Ground. Forest moved through four permanent managers in a single season. Nuno Espírito Santo was let go in September 2025, Ange Postecoglou lasted just 39 days before being fired in October, and Sean Dyche was dismissed in February after 114 days, before Pereira stepped in.

Although he received interest from several European clubs after deciding not to extend his contract at Crystal Palace, Glasner said the long-term goals of Forest convinced him to accept the role.

"It was clear to me that they have a strong vision for this football club and full trust in me and my staff to build a successful future together," Glasner stated in a club announcement.

Glasner takes over a talented squad that includes Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Chris Wood. However, he must manage without midfielder Elliot Anderson, who recently completed a reported £116 million ($155 million) transfer to Manchester City, making him the most expensive British player ever.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis supported the decision, praising Glasner's history of success and leadership skills. "Oliver is a winner. He has achieved success through his leadership, personality, and the style of football his teams play," Marinakis said.

Glasner's first competitive match in charge will be when Nottingham Forest starts their Premier League season at home against Leeds United in August.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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