Towhid Hridoy replaces Taskin Ahmed in Jaffna Kings squad for LPL 2026

Dambulla, July 26 (IANS) Bangladesh T20I captain Towhid Hridoy has been drafted into the Jaffna Kings squad for the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, replacing fellow Bangladeshi Taskin Ahmed, the tournament's Players' Management Committee confirmed on Sunday.

Taskin has been ruled out of the competition after being unable to join the franchise due to unavailability, paving the way for Hridoy's inclusion.

Welcoming the Bangladesh skipper to the tournament, Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, the official rights holder of the Lanka Premier League, said, “We are delighted to welcome Towhid Hridoy to the Lanka Premier League. He has emerged as one of Bangladesh’s most accomplished cricketers and brings both quality and leadership to the Jaffna Kings. While we wish Taskin Ahmed the very best, we are confident Hridoy’s arrival will further enhance the competition and give fans another exciting player to follow this season.”

The right-handed batter joins the Kings with an impressive T20 record, having amassed 4,057 runs in 168 matches at an average of 30.73, including two centuries.

Hridoy has also enjoyed an excellent run in international cricket this year. Since taking over as Bangladesh's T20I captain, he has produced a series of influential performances, including an unbeaten 51 off 27 deliveries against New Zealand and a composed 61 against Australia, underlining his value as both a batter and leader.

Jaffna Kings have made a mixed start to their LPL 2026 campaign, registering one win and one defeat from their opening two matches in Colombo. Hridoy is expected to strengthen the batting unit as the franchise looks to gain momentum ahead of its next fixture against Colombo KAPS in Dambulla.

-- IANS

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