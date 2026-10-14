OHCHR’s selective approach undermines its credibility: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Reaffirming its stance, India on Wednesday described the concerns raised by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) over detentions during recent protests in New Delhi as “unwarranted and unacceptable”.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticised the OHCHR for its “extreme selectivity”, noting that it had not publicly commented on protests or law enforcement actions in other parts of the world.

“Concerns expressed by OHCHR are unwarranted and at the same time unacceptable because it amounts to interference in India's internal affairs. It seems that they have an approach of extreme selectivity because they have not reacted in their public positions to protests that are happening or law enforcement actions that are happening in other parts of the world. And if they continue on this path, then obviously it will lead to loss of faith in multilateralism. At the same time, it undermines their credibility as an organisation,” Jaiswal stated.

On Sunday, India rejected the remarks of the OHCHR, calling its concerns misplaced and an unwarranted interference in the country’s internal affairs.

“India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media. As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances,” read a statement issued by the MEA

“The OHCHR’s concerns are therefore unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India,” it added.

The MEA also highlighted the “double standards” in the OHCHR’s public positions, stating that violent responses to protests in India’s neighbourhood had gone uncommented on, as had law enforcement actions in its own vicinity.

“Such double standards only erode the credibility of its standing and contribute to the loss of faith in multilateralism,” it added.

--IANS

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