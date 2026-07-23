Odisha Minister defends Centre’s NEET handling, questions Delhi protest

Bhubaneswar, July 23 (IANS) Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday alleged that anti‑national forces are behind the ongoing students’ agitation in New Delhi and urged students to stay away from divisive elements trying to defame India on the global stage.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister defended the Centre’s handling of the NEET paper leak case. Harichandan said the Union Government acted swiftly after the paper leak surfaced. He noted that the investigation was launched immediately, those involved in the scam were arrested, and strict action was initiated against all accused.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that the interests of students are our top priority. Whoever is found to be involved in the question paper leak scam will be brought to justice at the earliest. PM Modi has also announced the establishment of fast‑track courts to ensure the speedy trial of those involved and to deliver timely justice to students through swift punishment of the guilty,” he said.

The minister added that the NEET‑UG 2026 re‑examination was conducted smoothly without disruption, with proper arrangements made across examination centres. He also congratulated students from Odisha who performed well in the examination.

Questioning the need for the protest, Harichandan said, “Now, the point is, when the culprits were arrested, the examination was already over, and the results have already been announced, what was the necessity of an agitation in Delhi and that ‘Sansad Chalo Abhiyan’? That’s a big question mark.”

He questioned the identity of Abhijit Deepke, one of the key leaders spearheading the agitation, alleging that he was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party. The minister alleged that the protest was backed by the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties for political reasons after they had “lost credibility” before the people. He claimed these parties were attempting to mislead students for their own political interests.

“The Left parties, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress Party, together with the support of anti‑national forces and other countries that are interested in destabilising and defaming India in different ways, have now come together to fight in the name of the students of this country,” said Harichandan.

Calling students the torchbearers of ‘Viksit Bharat’, he urged them to keep away from anti‑national forces and political parties trying to use them for selfish interests.

The minister maintained that if students or political parties have constructive suggestions to improve the education system, they should participate in discussions with the Government rather than resort to agitation.

--IANS

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