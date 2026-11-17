Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (IANS) The Odisha government has stepped up measures to tackle the impact of cyclonic storm Akvan over the Bay of Bengal (BoB), with district administrations identifying 2,04,070 people for possible evacuation from vulnerable areas across eight districts.

The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office said in an official statement that the cyclone intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening and is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19. The system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and adjoining districts for November 18-19. An orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri for November 19-20, while Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts for November 20-21 and Sundargada, Jharsuguda, Baragad, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Koraput for November 21 and 22.

A total of 87 vulnerable blocks and 1,902 vulnerable locations have been identified in eight districts.

“District administrations have assessed 2,04,070 persons as the tentative population requiring evacuation, subject to actual weather conditions and local risk assessment. Ganjam accounts for 1,21,597 of the tentative evacuation target, followed by Gajapati with 25,000, Puri with 24,076, Kandhamal with 10,240 and Malkangiri with 10,000,” the office of SRC said.

It further noted that as many as 262 people had been evacuated in Kandhamal as of Tuesday. The administration has identified 3,329 cyclone shelters in the eight districts, of which four are operational and cover 276 beneficiaries.

The collectors have been instructed to ensure food, safe drinking water, sanitation, lighting, medical support and backup power at the shelters. Of the 2,573 pregnant women identified for possible shifting, 92 have already been shifted. Authorities have been directed to prioritise pregnant women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and residents of coastal, low-lying, flood-prone, and landslide-prone areas during evacuation.

The SRC has earmarked 74 specialised response teams, comprising 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. Of these, 42 ODRAF and 11 NDRF teams are planned for district deployment, while 18 ODRAF and three NDRF teams will remain in reserve. Ganjam will have the largest deployment of 15 teams. To meet immediate preparedness, relief camp, and emergency response requirements, the office has released Rs 6.50 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), including Rs 5 crore for Ganjam, Rs 1 crore for Gajapati, and Rs 50 lakh for Malkangiri.

“ORSAC (Odisha Space Applications Centre) has been requested to urgently prepare satellite imagery- and GIS-based maps of landslide-prone villages, and road stretches in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput,” the SRC office informed.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast from the morning of November 18 to November 20. Meanwhile, the SRC, Odisha, participated in a review meeting convened by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on November 17 to assess preparedness in view of the cyclone AKVAN.

--IANS

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