Islamabad, Nov 17 (IANS) As many as 28 per cent of children aged five to 16 in Pakistan are out of school, with millions of children spending their childhood under the weight of poverty, compulsion and responsibility instead of books, a report said.

According to the Household Integrated Economic Survey 2024-25 of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the rate is 31 per cent for girls and 25 per cent for boys, Pakistani daily Minute Mirror reported.

“In other words, out of every hundred children, 28 are outside the mainstream of education. Of these, 20 per cent have never set foot in a school, while 8 per cent began their education and then dropped out,” the report stated.

The report said that the biggest cause of the problem is poverty, with laborers struggling to meet monthly expenses and some parents forced to put their children to work despite wanting to send them to school.

“The education of girls is a separate and more serious problem. In many rural areas of Pakistan, there is no middle or high school near girls’ homes. In some places, continuing education after primary level means traveling several kilometers. Parents worry about their daughters’ safety, and in many areas social pressure and traditional attitudes also stand in the way,” the report mentioned.

Highlighting the poor state of facilities, the report said that according to the ASER Pakistan 2025 report, among the government primary schools surveyed, only 60.2 per cent had usable washrooms, 59.9 per cent had usable drinking water and 60.5 per cent had electricity.

“According to ASER 2025, only 7 per cent of Grade 3 children could read a simple story, and only 8 per cent could solve a basic division problem. These figures force us to think. If a child spends years in school and still cannot acquire basic reading and arithmetic skills, how can we claim to be educating him?” Minute Mirror stated.

Stating that the problem is a failure of the whole society, the report said, “If, at an age when books should be in their hands, they are carrying bricks, washing dishes in hotels and working on the streets, this is not just the deprivation of their families. It is a failure of the whole society.”

--IANS

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