Kuala Lumpur, Nov 17 (IANS) Tied 1-1 at the break after Yazan Khalifah converted a penalty to equalise Kamgouhao Doungel's early strike in difficult conditions, India U17 came back strongly to score three goals in the second half to outplay Palestine 4-1 and inched closer to qualification for AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The Indian U17 men's team provided a lesson in tackling pressure as it trounced Palestine, overcoming heavy rain and underfoot conditions to remain perfect in Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Malaysia.

India U17 now need a point from their last match against hosts Malaysia to qualify for the U17 Asian Cup for the 11th time in history.

Doungel gave Mehrajuddin Wadoo's side the lead in the eighth minute, while Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam (52'), skipper Dallalmoun Gangte (59') and Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia (89') added three more in the rain-delayed second half. Palestine captain Khalifah converted the penalty in the 32nd minute as the teams trooped out at 1-1 at half time.

Played in heavy rain almost all through, the teams had to stay inside their dressing rooms for more than two hours before the second half commenced as the game stayed temporarily suspended.

India forged ahead in the eighth minute after impressive pressing. Palestine’s Mohammed Jamhour’s intended back pass to his goalkeeper was rather feeble after Gangte pressed him. Hrishikesh Manavathi took control, sprinted in and squared into the box. Kamgouhao Doungel came charging in to swipe home in a trice.

Jamhour was perturbed and frustrated for being responsible for the goal Palestine conceded. He lost his cool and brought down Raj Singh Wahengbam near the touchline on the left and then deliberately kicked him twice as he lay on the wet turf. Referee Ko Min-kuk of the Republic instantly pulled out his red card, and Palestine were reduced to 10.

But with a heavy turf and puddles of water to contend with, control was difficult. India tried to buttress the lead as Manavathi had a header turned over the crossbar and Doungel had his rising shot sail just wide of the top, far corner.

Palestine adopted a more forceful approach and came close to scoring twice as captain Khalifah managed to provide fine through passes. But goalkeeper Maroof Shafi denied Abouatiq before Sharifeh fired wide.

But 10-man Palestine forced the equaliser as Sharifeh was brought down by Lawmsangzuala Sangnuntluanga. Khalifah took the resultant penalty and planted his diagonal shot past a diving Shafi.

The restart was delayed by more than two hours as the rain intensified and play was temporarily suspended. There were pools of water all over, with the turf heavy as a result of the pounding. The ball rolled and stopped abruptly to the consternation of both sets of players. This led to a lot of midfield skirmishes. But with a man down, Palestine had acres of space to cover, which the Indians exploited very well.

Attacking with first-time passes, they came close to taking the lead as Gangte opened the corridors for Raj and Doungel, but both were denied by goalkeeper Abdalkarim. However, the pressure was on, and India made it 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Forcing a corner, the Blue Colts saw it cleared. As the ball rolled outside the box, the impressive Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam fired a fierce right-footer that landed into the net in a flash.

The lead provided India more confidence, and they kept possession for long spells before launching sharp attacks to catch Palestine napping. Mukundo ran in from the right, and as Manavathi connected, the ball rolled green inside the box off a defender. Lurking around, Gangte swiped it home to make it 3-1 and net his seventh goal of the Qualifiers. Palestine all but gave up the fight thereafter.

Wadoo brought in fresh legs to give much-needed rest to some of his regulars. India put it beyond their hapless opponents as Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia sprang up to head home Mukundo's corner kick in the 89th minute to make it 4-1.

--IANS

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