New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former England cricketer Monty Panesar believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni's transition from captain to mentor at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could prove beneficial for the five-time IPL champions, with his experience in reading the game and handling pressure expected to be invaluable to the franchise.

Dhoni, who has retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL), will begin a new chapter with CSK as the team's mentor from the 2027 edition. Panesar said the change in role would allow the former India captain to pass on his vast experience while also easing the physical demands of playing, particularly after concerns over his knee and calf problems last season.

"MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from the IPL and is becoming the mentor for Chennai Super Kings, which is really good news. I suppose this transition from captain to mentor will allow him to share his invaluable experience of reading the game during IPL matches and staying calm under pressure. It will also free up some money, which the franchise could invest in a young impact player.

"For Dhoni, it will ease the physical burden as well, considering his knee was obviously quite sore last year, along with his calves. This move allows him to free up his time and use his experience to make Chennai Super Kings successful. They have missed the playoffs in each of the last three consecutive years, so the challenge will be whether he can become equally successful as a mentor as he was as an IPL captain," Panesar told IANS.

Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles, making the franchise one of the most successful teams in the competition's history. He captained the side in more than 200 matches, becoming the first player to lead a franchise in the league for over 200 games.

The former India captain remained at the helm for most of his CSK career, with Ravindra Jadeja briefly taking over the captaincy during the 2022 season before Dhoni returned to the role. He later handed over the leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024.

Beyond his leadership, Dhoni has been a key contributor with the bat for CSK. He is the franchise's second-highest run-scorer with 5,314 runs and its most-capped player, having featured in 272 matches. His finishing ability, trademark helicopter shot and numerous last-ball victories have become an enduring part of the franchise's legacy.

CSK have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and Dhoni's new role will see him tasked with helping the franchise return to winning ways while guiding its next generation of players.

--IANS

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