New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday congratulated the Indian men's football team for winning a historic hat-trick of titles in the SAFF Championship at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Suhail Ahmed Bhat and Sandip Mandi scored a goal each as India came back from a goal deficit to prevail 2-1 over 10-man Pakistan in the final, securing a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship crown.

Mandi’s header bounced off the turf, climbed beyond Yousuf Butt in the Pakistan goal and nestled in the top corner; with two minutes of regulation time remaining, India had found the moment that would turn a troubled evening into a historic one.

"A historic hat-trick for Indian football!

"Congratulations to our Blue Tigers on winning their 10th SAFF Championship title, completing a remarkable hat-trick of three consecutive titles," Dr. Mandaviya wrote in his post on social media.

Naushad Moosa’s side was in deep trouble, stretched, unsettled and eventually breached by Alamgir Ghazi’s curling finish in first-half stoppage time. With Pakistan leading 1-0 approaching the hour-mark, the Blue Tigers were under a lot of pressure.

But Junaid Shah’s dismissal following a VAR review changed the course of the final, Suhail Ahmad Bhat restored parity, and Mandi supplied the decisive blow just as extra time loomed.

For Pakistan, appearing in their first SAFF Championship final, it was a painful ending to a contest they had controlled for much of the opening half.

Moosa retained the starting XI that had beaten Bhutan in the semifinals, but India struggled to find cohesion in the first half. Bhat offered an early threat, almost intercepting a back pass before firing over after cutting inside from the left.

Pakistan attacked with pace and width, finding space to deliver into the Indian penalty area. Arsh Anwer Shaikh was drawn towards the edge of his box in the 17th minute, and Muhammad Ali Khan’s attempt towards the exposed goal required a covering intervention.

Moments later, McKeal Abdullah met a cross with an acrobatic flick from close range, only for Shaikh to react sharply and keep it out. The Indian goalkeeper remained busy as Pakistan continued to threaten, producing another important save during a spell in which India struggled to escape their own half.

The cooling break offered Moosa’s men some respite. India began to retain possession more effectively, and Butt was forced into a sharp save to his right by a fierce effort from the edge of the area. Yet the improvement was brief, and Pakistan’s pressure eventually brought its reward.

--IANS

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