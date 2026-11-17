Brussels, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma interacted with members of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with India (D-IN) on Monday, with the two sides discussing recent positive developments in the India-European Union (EU) strategic partnership, the Indian Embassy in Brussels said.

“The Chair of the Delegation for Relations with India (D-IN) in the European Parliament H.E. Ms. Angelika Niebler invited Ambassador Pranay Verma for an interaction with other members of D-IN on 16 Nov,” the Embassy posted on X.

According to the Embassy, both sides expressed confidence in the future prospects of the relationship based on shared values and interests.

“The discussions covered wide-ranging exchanges on recent positive developments in the India-EU strategic partnership. Both sides expressed confidence in the future prospects of the relationship based on shared values and interests. They also underlined the important role played by Parliamentary and people-to-people exchanges in sustaining and advancing the momentum of this important partnership,” it stated.

On November 9, India and the EU reviewed engagements towards the timely signing and implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and agreed to continue work towards the conclusion of the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications.

The seventh India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting (SPRM) in New Delhi was co-chaired by Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and Matti Maasikas, Deputy Secretary General for Geoeconomics and Interinstitutional Issues of the European External Action Service.

“Both sides welcomed the very positive momentum in the India-EU relations, and reviewed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda adopted at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi on 27 January 2026,” the joint press statement had said.

On October 30, European Council President Antonio Costa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brussels in December to formally sign the India-EU FTA in a major step to strengthen economic ties between the two sides.

India and the EU concluded negotiations on the trade agreement earlier this year. The pact is projected to create a market covering more than two billion people and accounting for around a quarter of the global economy.

--IANS

ksk/