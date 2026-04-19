Odisha emerging as semiconductor hub, says CM Mohan Majhi at 3D Glass Unit groundbreaking

Bhubaneswar, April 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said that Odisha has emerged as an ideal destination for the global semiconductor industry, due to its resources, talent, infrastructure, and determination.

CM Majhi was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of India’s first Advanced 3D Glass substrate packaging facility Unit by 3D Glass Solutions at Infovally in Bhubaneswar.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling.

It is worth noting that the project, being set up with an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, will produce 70,000 glass panels annually, along with 50 million assembled units and 13,200 advanced 3DHI modules.

The project is expected to generate around 2,500 employment opportunities in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister further added that the day is not only significant for Odisha but also a memorable moment in India’s journey towards technological leadership. He noted that this project will establish the country’s first advanced 3D glass substrate packaging facility. Components manufactured at this unit will play a crucial role in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and defence electronics.

“Odisha has emerged as an ideal destination for the global semiconductor industry. We have resources, talent, infrastructure, and the determination. If you want to build the technologies of the future—Odisha is your destination,” stated Majhi.

Highlighting why Odisha has become a preferred investment destination, the Chief Minister cited five key factors that include abundant natural resources, world-class infrastructure, a skilled youth workforce, strong connectivity, and responsive governance.

Appealing to the youths of Odisha, Majhi said, “This is a golden opportunity for students and engineers of Odisha. They should move ahead in this emerging sector by acquiring the required skills in the sector.”

During his address, the Chief Minister informed that investments exceeding Rs 10,000 crore have already been made in Odisha’s semiconductor sector. Companies such as RIR Power Electronics and SiCSem have already established their units in the state.

He emphasised that Odisha would play a key role in the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and would serve as a launchpad for eastern India.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Vaishnaw stated that efforts will continue to industrialise Odisha and develop it into an IT hub in the coming years.

"Today’s foundation laying will bring widespread prosperity to the state. The glass substrate packaging unit of 3D Glass Solutions will produce the first-of-its-kind products in the country, and this technology is expected to define the future of the semiconductor industry,” he said.

--IANS

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