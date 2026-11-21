Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (IANS) In a significant decision, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the foreign visits undertaken by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik, his close aide and retired IAS officer V.K. Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant, during 2022-23 and 2023-24.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office CMO), the inquiry will be conducted by the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, Suresh Kumar Vashishth.

CM Majhi ordered the inquiry acting on the complaints filed by various social activists and RTI activists of the state.

“It may be noted that, according to complaints filed by various social activists, former Chief Minister Patnaik, retired IAS officer Pandian and IPS officer Ravikant undertook several foreign visits during 2022-23 and 2023-24. The activists have alleged that details of expenditure on their visits to Japan and Italy, obtained through various RTI applications, are suspicious, non-transparent and incomplete,” said CMO.

“They have also alleged that information relating to these visits was deliberately kept secret, resulting in inconsistencies in the available records. In view of these allegations, the Chief Minister has directed an inquiry to establish the facts and bring the truth to light,” the CMO further added.

The state convener of Odisha Soochana Adhikar Abhijan (OSAA), a state-level forum of RTI activists, Pradeep Kumar Pradhan welcomed the decision of the government by heeding to their long-standing demands.

"We welcome the government's decision, but we are sceptical about the outcome of the inquiry,” said Pradhan.

He alleged that several crores were spent on the trips of ex-CM Patnaik, accompanied by his private secretary Pandian, to Italy in 2022 and Japan in 2023.

Pradhan further accused that neither the leaders nor the government agencies revealed the purpose and outcome of their visit to Italy and Dubai in June 2022.

--IANS

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