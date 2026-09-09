Odisha CM Majhi holds talks with IHC, Adani Group on 14 state projects worth Rs 2.10 lakh crore

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday began the state’s investor outreach in the UAE with a high-level meeting with senior representatives of the International Holding Company (IHC), a leading Abu Dhabi-based investment group with interests across several strategic sectors, and the Adani Group.

An Odisha government statement said that the meeting was attended by the Adani Group's Karan Adani and Sagar Adani, IIHC Group's Managing Director and CEO Syed Basar Shueb, its Chief Strategic and Growth Officer Peter Abraam, and 2PointZero Group CEO Samia Bouazza.

Representatives from Dune, Al Seer Marine, Ghitha Holding PJSC, Epoint Zen, Sirius Holding and Burjeel Holdings also participated in the discussions, with the talks focusing on potential investments in metallurgy, rare earth and critical minerals, coal-to-chemicals, port-based special economic zones (SEZs), and industrial infrastructure.

According to the state government, the Adani Group and IHC Group have expressed interest in exploring 14 projects for which MoUs have been signed, involving an estimated aggregate investment of around Rs 2.105 trillion (Rs 2.10 lakh crore).

The proposed projects are estimated to generate around 8.7 lakh employment opportunities, including approximately 1.9 lakh direct/on-site jobs, 4 lakh indirect jobs, and 2.8 lakh construction-related employment opportunities. The government clarified that the estimates are indicative and subject to feasibility studies, due diligence, statutory approvals, and execution of definitive agreements.

Addressing the roundtable, Chief Minister Majhi said Odisha offers a unique combination of natural resources, industrial capabilities, strategic location and a growing infrastructure ecosystem.

"Odisha offers a unique combination of natural resources, industrial capabilities, strategic location and a growing infrastructure ecosystem. We invite IHC and its group companies to explore long-term investment opportunities in Odisha, particularly in critical minerals, metallurgy, port-led development and emerging industrial sectors," he said.

Majhi highlighted Odisha’s investor-friendly ecosystem and assured continued government support to facilitate strategic investments and partnerships between UAE-based companies and the state. The meeting marks the beginning of Odisha’s UAE investor outreach, aimed at showcasing the state’s industrial potential and attracting long-term investments across emerging and strategic sectors.

Later, the Odisha Chief Minister also participated in a roundtable discussion with the Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG) as part of Odisha’s UAE Investors’ Meet.

The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation and facilitating exchange of goods, exports and trade between Odisha and the UAE. Opportunities in turmeric, ginger, seafood, food processing and contract manufacturing for leading UAE brands were highlighted. The meeting also explored opportunities for deployment of highly skilled professionals from Odisha. Odisha-based companies with established UAE presence participated. IBPG President Rajiv Shah also attended the interaction.

--IANS

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