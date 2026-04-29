O. P. Nayyar’s grand-daughter Niharica Raizada: He didn't like the way musical education was imparted in Lahore

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) The late music composer O. P. Nayyar’s grand-daughter Niharica Raizada, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in ‘Mercy’, has shared that the composer was never formally trained in music.

Niharica shared that O. P. Nayyar’s father was a pharmacist, and wanted him to learn medical science. The composer was born in Lahore, and migrated to India after the Partition of India.

She told IANS, “So, he was never taught music and he was always curious about music. His father was very strict and he always wanted his three sons, there are three brothers, to study. And his father was a pharmacist, used to own a pharmacy. And his two brothers, one became a lawyer and one became an accountant. And I think it was expected for him to become a doctor. But he was always very gifted with music and he would be able to play all the instruments”.

She further mentioned, “And so, I guess, because of that inbuilt talent, they took him to a music class. But he did not like the way that musical education was being imparted in Lahore at that time. Because apparently, it was done in such an aggressive manner”.

Meanwhile, Niharica Raizada essayed the role of Jiya in ‘Mercy’. She is the wife of Shekhar, the film’s protagonist, set within a close-knit yet complex family. The film explored the sensitive and thought-provoking subject of passive euthanasia, delving into the emotional and moral complexities surrounding end-of-life decisions within a family.

Talking about the film, she said, “‘Mercy’ is a project that is very close to my heart. The character challenged me in ways I hadn’t experienced before, and it pushed me to grow as an actor. I truly believe the story will connect with audiences and leave a lasting impact”.

“It’s been an incredible journey working with such a passionate team, and I’m excited for everyone to watch it. Working closely with my co-actors made the experience even more special, performing alongside Raj Vasudeva during the audition process and later on set really helped shape my character. Sharing screen space with someone as accomplished as Adil Hussain was truly inspiring, his craft, humility, and presence bring so much depth to every scene. The entire team brought such warmth and support, and that energy reflects in the film”, she added.

--IANS

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