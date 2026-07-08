NZC confirm casual contracts for Allen, Ferguson, Milne & Seifert

Auckland, July 8 (IANS) White-ball specialists Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert have received casual playing agreements for the 2026-27 period, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

Allen, Ferguson and Seifert were among those with casual deals for the previous year while fast bowler Milne has been added for the next 12 months starting August 1.

The quartet, who are all contracted on casual playing agreements for the current period, will be available for white-ball series against India in October and November and two ICC Cricket World Cups on the horizon in late 2027 and 2028.

"It goes without saying the talent and match-winning abilities all four players possess and we’ve seen them do just that for the Black Caps on many occasions. Their skills are in demand around the world and we see that as a positive as they’re able to add to their experiences and bring those back to our environment," selector Gavin Larsen said.

NZC said that the players remain part of the high performance system, receiving coaching, medical and mental skills support, alongside access to gym and cricket facilities.

Seifert, who is currently playing for Seattle in Major League Cricket, said he was appreciative of receiving the casual contract.

“My passion and motivation to play for the Black Caps and represent our country remains as strong as ever. The casual contract allows the flexibility to play in some of the different leagues around the world, while still remaining part of the Black Caps programme.

“The upcoming India tour to New Zealand is going to be an amazing occasion, and I’m certainly keen to be involved. With two ICC white-ball World Cups also on the horizon there’s plenty of exciting cricket to look forward to," he said.

Larsen confirmed the players were part of selection planning for the upcoming white-ball series against India in October and November.

“There’s no secret the in-bound India mega-tour is of critical importance to NZC on and off the field. The tour features 10 white-ball games over 25 days, followed immediately by a block of six Tests - so we’re well aware we’ll need a deep squad, particularly in the pace-bowling department, to be at our best across the different series."

NZC further said of those casually contracted from the past year, Kane Williamson comes off the list following his international retirement, Devon Conway has returned to the central contract list announced in June, and Jimmy Neesham has shifted to a domestic contract with Auckland Cricket.

--IANS

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