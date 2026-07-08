PM Modi highlights 'strong and vibrant' India-Indonesia ties as landmark agreements deepen partnership

Jakarta, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared highlights from his ongoing state visit to Indonesia, describing the relationship between the two countries as "strong and vibrant" while showcasing key moments from the visit.

The highlights included his ceremonial welcome, the honour conferred upon him, his address to the Indonesian Parliament and the enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora.

Sharing a video on social media, the Prime Minister said, "The India-Indonesia friendship is strong and vibrant!" while highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations across strategic, economic and cultural sectors.

PM Modi's visit to Indonesia marked a significant expansion of bilateral cooperation, particularly in defence and economic partnerships, underscoring the deepening strategic alignment between New Delhi and Jakarta.

During the Prime Minister's state visit to Jakarta, India and Indonesia concluded 20 comprehensive agreements and outcome documents aimed at strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

Wide-ranging discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto focused extensively on defence exports, maritime connectivity, critical minerals, digital public infrastructure and trade.

As part of the defence cooperation, Indonesia agreed to expand its inventory of Indian-made BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles by acquiring additional missile batteries. Jakarta also decided to procure India's indigenous Astra Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (BVRAAM), which will be integrated into Indonesia's Su-30 fighter aircraft by Bharat Dynamics Limited.

The two countries also finalised an agreement for the joint development of the strategically important Sabang Port.

In the digital sector, both countries announced the launch of ION, a digital commerce network developed on the architecture of India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

India will also assist Indonesia's Election Commission in developing Indonesia-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the country's 2029 general elections.

The two sides also reached agreements aimed at developing future digital financial ecosystems, with a major focus on integrating the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to facilitate seamless cross-border digital payments and enhance convenience for travellers and businesses.

To strengthen cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, India and Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering steel, nickel and rare earth minerals. As part of the partnership, India will also invest in manufacturing facilities in Indonesia for rare earth permanent magnets, considered essential for electric vehicle batteries and other advanced technologies.

During the visit, President Prabowo Subianto conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' (Star of Adipurna), upon Prime Minister Modi in recognition of his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIM Bengaluru) will establish a global campus in Indonesia, marking a major step in educational cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, India pledged technical assistance for the restoration and conservation of the historic Prambanan Temple, further reinforcing the shared civilisational and cultural ties between India and Indonesia.

Lauding India's massive rise under PM Modi's leadership, Indonesian President Subianto on Tuesday said that he is a "great admirer" of the Indian PM and has been closely following the policies adopted by him over the last many years.

Addressing an Indian community event along with PM Modi in Jakarta, Prabowo Subianto also expressed his immense love for India and Indian culture.

"Just before I made my State Visit to India (January 2025), I had what is called a genome sequencing test -- I tested my DNA -- and found out I had an Indian DNA. This is true, you know? And that's why I think every time I hear some music, especially Indian music, I find my body moving," he said, inviting a huge applause from the gathering.

PM Modi also said that India continues to carry out one reform after another, consistently performing and transforming to achieve an enormous speed of growth despite several crises affecting the global community.

Later, Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Indian diaspora for the warm and enthusiastic welcome at the reception.

"The atmosphere at the community programme in Jakarta was truly euphoric! Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian diaspora," he posted on X.

In a heartwarming gesture, Indonesian President Subianto also joined the community reception, reflecting the close people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"Delighted that my friend, President Prabowo Subianto, joined the community programme in Jakarta and made the occasion even more memorable. His address clearly reflected his affection for the people of India," PM Modi added in another post.

--IANS

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