Alvaro Arbeloa appointed Fulham head coach after Real Madrid exit

London, July 8 (IANS) Fulham FC have announced the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach on a three-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2029.

The 43-year-old, who left Real Madrid at the end of last season, succeeded Marco Silva, who agreed to join Benfica.

"It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham FC, the oldest club in London. I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week. I am sure we are going to enjoy an incredible journey together," Arbeloa said.

Arbeloa’s first taste of coaching came back at the Club where he spent so much of his playing career, when Florentino Perez brought him in to lead Real Madrid’s Under-14 side.

After winning the league title in his first season, Arbeloa was promoted to coach the Under-16s, though he quickly moved up to look after the 19s, where he won the treble – La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions Cup – in his maiden campaign.

Having won the league again in 2024/25, Arbeloa was named as the coach of Castilla, Real Madrid’s famed B side, replacing club legend Raúl who had held the position for the previous six years.

After winning the league title in his first season, Arbeloa was promoted to coach the Under-16s, though he quickly moved up to look after the 19s, where he won the treble – La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions Cup – in his maiden campaign.

Having won the league again in 2024/25, Arbeloa was named as the coach of Castilla, Real Madrid’s famed B side, replacing club legend Raúl who had held the position for the previous six years.

Arbeloa was only at Castilla for half a season before he was called upon to take charge of the Real Madrid first team, following the departure of Xabi Alonso – a man he will meet again on the touchline in Fulham’s season opener against Chelsea at Craven Cottage.

During his time at the helm, he led them to a second-place finish in La Liga, though the highlight of his spell in charge at the Bernabéu will surely be the 5-1 aggregate victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League.

--IANS

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