FBI announces $50,000 reward for Goldy Brar amid crackdown on organised crime

Washington, July 8 (IANS) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday announced a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias 'Goldy Brar', who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group.

Announcing the reward in a post on X, the FBI said, "The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada."

According to the FBI, Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is based in the United States and is allegedly the leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group's operations in North America.

In a statement, the federal agency said, "On July 1, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion; and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances."

The FBI further stated that Singh has known ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as connections in Canada, India and Mexico.

The announcement came just hours after US federal prosecutors charged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bishnoi and Brar were among 37 defendants named in three federal indictments filed under 'Operation Hard Ball', a coordinated law enforcement crackdown targeting organised crime groups allegedly involved in violent crimes, extortion and international narcotics trafficking.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Bishnoi and Brar directed the assassination of Nijjar, who was allegedly shot dead by two gunmen outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

--IANS

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