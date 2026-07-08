Iran accuses US of violating June MoU after sanctions relief reversal

Tehran, July 8 (IANS) Iran on Wednesday strongly condemned the United States' decision to revoke the temporary suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, describing the move as a "clear violation" of Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on June 18 and holding Washington responsible for the consequences of the decision.

In an official statement, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the US Treasury's move to lift the temporary suspension of the embargo on Iranian oil sales, which is a gross violation of Article 10 of the Memorandum of Understanding to End the War and holds the US government responsible for the consequences of this breach of promise."

The Ministry said the US decision, announced less than 20 days after the signing of the agreement, reflected what it described as Washington's "malicious intentions, instability, and unreliability."

It further alleged that the United States had repeatedly violated various provisions of the memorandum, either directly or "through the actions of the Zionist regime against Lebanon."

According to the Ministry, Iran had made sincere efforts to implement its commitments under the agreement ever since the Memorandum of Understanding was signed and had acted in good faith while fulfilling its obligations.

"Since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding... the Islamic Republic of Iran has tried in good faith and using all its capabilities to fulfil its obligations... However, the US government, as usual, has simultaneously violated its obligations and sought to justify them with various excuses," the Ministry said.

Issuing a warning over the latest development, the Ministry stated that Tehran reserved the right to take appropriate measures to safeguard its national interests and security.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while warning of the consequences of America's breach of the agreement, will take any action it deems necessary to protect its interests and national security," the statement added.

Meanwhile, US forces launched strikes against Iran after three commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz were attacked, the US Central Command said.

US forces "have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway," the command said in a post on X.

"The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz," said the command.

Explosions were heard near Iran's Qeshm Island and the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Iranian state outlet Press TV.

--IANS

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