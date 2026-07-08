FIFA WC: 'It doesn’t end here…' Kobel says Switzerland determined to keep going after first QF in 62 years

Vancouver, July 8 (IANS) Switzerland’s shoot-out star Gregor Kobel said what the team is doing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has the potential to change the way Swiss football is viewed, stressing that the task didn't end after sealing the quarter-final since 1954; the team will keep going as there is still a match to go.

Switzerland edged Colombia on penalties 4-3. After a gritty goalless draw both teams missed one of their first three in the penalty shootout. Cucho Hernandez stepped up to take Colombia’s fourth. By the time boot met the ball, Kobel had made his move, leaping to his right and getting two firm hands on the shot to push it wide.

Ruben Vargas then converted Switzerland’s fifth to send them through to a first FIFA World Cup quarter-final for the first time in 62 years.

“It's incredible to see what is possible as a small country in such a big sport, in such a big tournament. It's just incredible. I think it's a massive achievement for us as a team and for every single one who's on this team. To be there where we are right now, I think you can't be more proud of it. It's an amazing achievement for us, but it doesn’t end here, we have more games to play, so we keep going," Kobel told FIFA.

Speaking about their next challenge of facing defending champions Argentina, Kobel was keen to stress that Switzerland will enter quarterfinal as underdogs. He also offered his thoughts on the debate around Messi and his possible place at the very top of the individual pantheon.

“I mean, with the body of work he has right now, I think you can't be mad if somebody says he's there at the very top. Now I have to stop him and the reality is they are expected to win.

“They are for sure the massive favourites, but at the end of the day, it's football. We have to play the game first and then we're going to see. We also have really good quality in our team and a lot of confidence too. Now we will play the game and see what happens," he concluded.

--IANS

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