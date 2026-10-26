October 26, 2026 1:43 PM हिंदी

Nyrraa M Banerji on her role in ‘Dil Padosi’: Was drawn to Diya because she’s so unapologetically herself

Nyrra M Banerji on her role in ‘Dil Paodsi’: Was drawn to Diya because she’s so unapologetically herself

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Nyrraa M Banerji, who will be seen playing the role of Diya in Dil Padosi, says she was drawn to her character Diya because she is so unapologetically herself, and so is she.

With Diya, Nyrraa once again chooses a character that challenges expectations. Rather than playing a predictable protagonist or a conventional “other woman”, Diya occupies a much more complicated space. This complexity allows Nyrraa to explore a different facet of her screen presence.

Talking about what drew her to the character, Nyrraa said in a statement: “Honestly, I was drawn to Diya because she is so unapologetically herself, and so am I. She has ambition, confidence and a very strong sense of who she is, and I really enjoyed stepping into that space. I have always believed that the most interesting characters are the ones you can’t easily put into a box, and Diya is one of them.”

He added: “I loved that she doesn’t wait for life to happen to her; she makes things happen. I think Diya will surprise people, and I’m looking forward to seeing whether they love her, dislike her or do a little bit of both! Working on Dil Padosi with ShemarooMe was exciting because the story gives actors and their characters room to be complicated and unpredictable.”

“Dil Padosi” airs on ShemarooMe as part of Shemaroo Premiere.

Nyrraa is widely recognized for her lead roles in series such as Divya Drishti and Pishachini. Banerji has been a prominent participant in major reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss 18.

She starred in the pan-India comedy film One Two Cha Cha Chaa alongside Ashutosh Rana in 2026. She was also seen in Neeraj Pandey's Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Her work also includes Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal and One Night Stand.

--IANS

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