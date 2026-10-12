Nushrratt Bharuccha's recovery journey includes Shah Rukh-Kajol's 'Gerua'

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is presently recovering from the massive spine injury she recently suffered in Bali. As part of her healing journey, the 'Dream Girl' actress was seen enjoying Shah Rukh and Kajol's 'Gerua' track from their movie, 'Dilwale'.

Nushrratt took to her official Instagram Stories on Monday and uploaded a clip of the 'Gerua' song playing on the television, with some giggles heard in the background.

Slowly, the camera pans to Nushrratt on the hospital bed, smiling as the medical staff helped her eat her food.

Nushrratt wrote alongside the video that such moments remind her that no matter what life throws at us, things do get better with time.

"And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face (red heart emoji) A reminder: things get better… little by little… they always do.

Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly… (Sparkles emoji) (sic)," she penned.

On Saturday, Nushrratt shared her first social media post after suffering an injury in Bali.

She dropped a photo of an empty reclining wheelchair with sunset visible from the window on her IG.

Giving insight into her undying fighter spirit, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress added the text, "Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that.. my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost."

For those who do not know, Nushrratt was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip when she suffered a fracture in her spine following an unfortunate accident. She was later airlifted to Mumbai for surgery.

Her team issued an official statement revealing that the actress was under medical observation.

“Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery," read the statement.

--IANS

pm/