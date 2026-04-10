NSFDC disburses Rs 775.26 crore in FY26, logs 27 pc growth

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) disbursed Rs 775.26 crore in FY26, marking a growth of 27 per cent over the previous financial year (FY25), an official statement said on Friday.

The PSU under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment achieved the landmark performance during the financial year 2025–26, recording its highest-ever disbursement since inception.

The Corporation also significantly expanded its outreach, covering 59,002 beneficiaries, a 41.32 per cent increase over FY 2024–25.

Of these, 39,804 were women beneficiaries, reflecting a growth of 48 per cent and reaffirming NSFDC’s focus on inclusive and gender-responsive development.

Under the VISVAS Yojana (Interest Subvention Scheme), NSFDC disbursed Rs 26.09 crore, benefiting 98,748 individuals, registering a remarkable growth of over 334 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

Similarly, under the SEED Scheme, Rs 11.18 crore was disbursed to 1,450 Self Help Groups across four states, reflecting a 76 per cent increase in disbursement.

Under the National Fellowship Scheme for Scheduled Castes (NFSC), Rs 215.39 crore was disbursed, supporting 4,219 scholars in pursuing higher education.

Moreover, NSFDC continues to play a pivotal role in promoting the economic empowerment of Scheduled Castes by providing concessional loans for self-employment and education, as well as supporting skill development and entrepreneurship.

With an authorised share capital of Rs 1,800 crore and paid-up capital of Rs 1,515 crore, the Corporation has achieved cumulative disbursement of Rs 9,567.14 crore, benefiting over 16.96 lakh Scheduled Caste individuals (as on March 31, 2026).

NSFDC undertook several key initiatives in FY26 to enhance efficiency and outreach.

A new website compliant with GIGW 3.0 guidelines and Digital Brand Identity Manual norms has been developed and is ready for launch.

The Corporation has also developed a Loan Accounting and Management System (LAMS), integrated with the PM-SURAJ Portal, to enable end-to-end digitisation and improved transparency in loan management.

--IANS

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